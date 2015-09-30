Azerbaijan is 40th in ranking of global competitiveness

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan took 40th place in the ranking of global competitiveness for 2015-2016, prepared by the World Economic Forum (WEF), the report released on Wednesday says, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

Russia improved its position in the ranking from 53 to 45, where earlier it was there a year. Georgia is the 66th, Ukraine - 79th, Tajikistan - 80th, Armenia - 82nd, Lithuania - 84th, Kyrgyzstan - 102nd.

The top ten leaders of the rating are as follows: Switzerland, Singapore, the USA, Germany, Netherlands, Japan, Hong Kong. The rating completing by Guinea, Chad and Mauritania.