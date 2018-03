Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Steel Production Complex CJSC declared liquidation.

Report was informed in the Ministry of Taxes.

According to information, creditors can make claims to the office of the company at Demirchi Tower, Khojali avenue 37, Khatai district, Baku city.

Notably, Azerbaijan Steel Production Complex CJSC was founded in 2014. Its authorized capital is 2 mln AZN.