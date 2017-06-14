Azerbaijan's industrial production fell by 5.5%

© Report

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ In January-May this year, industrial sector of Azerbaijan has manufactured products worth 15.7 bln AZN or less by 5.5% compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee, industrial production in non-oil sector increased by 3.9%, while decreased by 7.1%.in oil sector.

70.2% of the production accounts for mining sector, 24.4% for processing industry, 4.7% for electricity, gas and steam production, distribution and supply sector, 0.7% for water supply, waste treatment and processing industry. Oil production in the mining sector declined by 9.2%, marketable gas production remained the same as in the corresponding period last year.