Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation to open with 500 mln AZN capital

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC, authorized charter of which was yesterday approved by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, will be launched with an authorized capital of 500 million AZN.

Report informs, this amount will be formed by 500 million units of shares with a nominal value of 1 AZN each.

Assets of the Corporation will be formed at the expense of property included in the authorized capital, allocation from stated budget, revenues generated from its activity, funds generated from placement of bonds issued by Corporation, borrowed external loan, donation, grants and other sources not banned by the law.