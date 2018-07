Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Baku has today hosted signing of an agreement to build a modern metallurgical complex in Sumgayit.

Report informs, the deal was signed within the event on the theme "Development of steel industry: new challenges and goals."

The agreement on construction of modern metallurgical complex in Sumgayit signed between Baku Steel Company (Azerbaijan) and Danieli (Italy).