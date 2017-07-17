ADB: Industry makes over 30% of Azerbaijan economy

Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ The share of the industry sector in Azerbaijan's GDP is over 30 %.

Report informs, says the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) report “A region at risk: The human dimensions of climate change in Asia and the Pacific”.

According to report, Azerbaijan is on the list along with Butan, China, Laos, Mongolia, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, the Phillippines, Sri Lanka, Tailand, Eastern Timor, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

ADB has also named the countries where the share of the service sector in GDP is more than 50 %. Among the South Caucasian countries, only Armenia has been mentioned on the list.

The Bank has also announced the anticipated climate change in the Asian region. ADB considers that the average summer temperature in the above-mentioned regions will rise over 6 degrees till the end of the XXI century: "According to the BAS' (Business As Usual) prediction, the summer temperature will normalize after 2070. Reducing global warming to lower than 2 degrees will decrease the risk of extreme warming in the region."