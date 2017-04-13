4 pyrolysis furnaces will be built within SOCAR Polymer project

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ “The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) carries out building of two new units in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park within the SOCAR Polymer project. These are polypropylene and high density polyethylene units”.

Report informs, Director of Ethylene-Polyethylene Plant Oktay Niftaliyev told reporters.

According to him, the units will be provided with raw material by Ethylene-Polyethylene Plant: “SOCAR Polymer and Azerkimya PU signed an agreement for provision of 120,000 tons of ethylene and 190,000 tons of polyethylene. Projected capacity for EP-300 unit with 60,000 tons of current production capacity is 135,000 tons. This unit must be reconstructed to meet 190,000-ton demand of SOCAR. Azerkimya and Italian company Technip signed a contract with this purpose. Contract is implemented in three phases. Propylene product should be supplied to SOCAR Polymer for test works by the end of this year. Building of 4 pyrolysis furnaces is envisaged within frame of works. Storehouses for ethylene and polyethylene will be built at final stage”.

Director told that along with this, steam generator set will be upgraded: “Upgrading of steam generator set built 16 years ago is projected to ensure energy supply to SOCAR Polymer. SOCAR and Germany's ION have signed contract for this purpose. “SOCAR Uniper” joint company has been established. The company will carry out installation of new steam turbine generator”.