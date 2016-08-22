Zabit Samedov: I will wallop Catalin Morosanu

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ "I'll do everything to win and wallop Catalin Morosanu, though we are friends". Report informs, the head of kickboxing club "Ahmad", Azerbaijani K-1 fighter Zabit Samedov told reporters.

Professional kickboxing tournament in memory of the first President of Chechnya, Akhmad Kadyrov, will take place in Chechnya on August 23 at which Z. Samedov will meet with Romanian fighter Catalin Morosanu in the battle for WBC Muay Thai world title.

"Katalin is strong, brave fighter and a very nice guy. Just I will do everything to win and wallop him though we are friends, it's our job to fight. And then we'll discuss it over dinner," Z. Samedov said.

According to him, the training camp in preparation for the tournament has come to an end and the whole team of the club "Ahmad" is ready to the maximum.

"The tournament will be hot, bright and interesting. Plus we have invited guests, world stars of the sport! See you on August 23 at the Colosseum arena," the Azerbaijani master said.

120 fans of Samedov will go from Baku to Grozny in 2 buses to support Azerbaijani sportsmen.

The fight will be broadcast live on Russian TV channel "Match TV" and Turkish television channel NTV.