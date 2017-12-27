 Top
    Sports kinds with positive doping results in Azerbaijan defined

    AMADA Executive Director Shafag Huseynli said© Report/ Firi Salim

    Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ In 2017, three positive doping tests revealed in bicycle and bodybuilding, 2 in handball and athletics each, and 1 in weightlifting.

    Report informs, Executive Director of Azerbaijan National Anti-doping Agency (AMADA) Shafag Huseynli said.

    According to her, in addition to positive results, during inspections atypical results were seen in bodybuilding.

    According to anti-doping rules, only positive result is not a violation. During the year, usage of prohibited substance took place once, rejection of doping control 2 times, voluntary confession once, spatial information violations 8 times.

    9 athletes found guilty of anabolic means, 3 of hormone and metabolic modulators, diuretics and other masking agents, 2 of simulators, 1 of drugs. 1 athlete had used different steroids.

