Sports kinds with positive doping results in Azerbaijan defined

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ In 2017, three positive doping tests revealed in bicycle and bodybuilding, 2 in handball and athletics each, and 1 in weightlifting.

Report informs, Executive Director of Azerbaijan National Anti-doping Agency (AMADA) Shafag Huseynli said.

According to her, in addition to positive results, during inspections atypical results were seen in bodybuilding.

According to anti-doping rules, only positive result is not a violation. During the year, usage of prohibited substance took place once, rejection of doping control 2 times, voluntary confession once, spatial information violations 8 times.

9 athletes found guilty of anabolic means, 3 of hormone and metabolic modulators, diuretics and other masking agents, 2 of simulators, 1 of drugs. 1 athlete had used different steroids.