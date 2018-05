Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Swimming Federation has today held a report-election conference.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, during the meeting president of the federation was elected.

MP Khanlar Fatiyev was re-elected to this post for next 4 years.

Notably, Kh. Fatiyev heads the efderation since 2012.