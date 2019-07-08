Parvin Sharifov: We try to keep up with the speed of sport in Azerbaijan - INTERVIEW

Member of Russian Academy of Sciences, the Russian Philosophy Society, Vice President of Orienteering Sporting Federation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Honored Academician of the Moscow International Academy of Communications Parvin Sharifov’s interview to Report:

- Why did you choose just the Orienteering Sporting Federation?

- Despite the fact that I was surprised by invitation to the Orienteering Sporting Federation, it was not coincidence. Because the Special State Security Service, which I work for, has been cooperating with this federation and there are employees engaging in this type of sport. We hold internal championships. I knew this type of sport. Because of contributions and support by the Special State Security Service to this type of sport, there was a need for one of its employee to be represented as the Vice President of the Board of the Federation. Therefore, it was offered me to hold this position, taking into account the discussions and federation’s suggestion. I accepted the suggestion with great pleasure.

- What peculiarities does this type of sport have?

- Orienteering sporting is a unique type of sport covering a number of skills and actions. You have to find points with the help of map and compass in a territory you don’t know. This demands high physical and intellectual activity. Because this type of sport roots in military intelligence. Servicemen must be completely prepared and work with map too. It’s not accidental that most power structures – Defense Ministry, Special State Security Service, State Security Service, State Border Service, Ministry of emergency Situations, State Service for Mobilization and Conscription – cooperate with us, participate in the competitions and joint trainings are held. I have to note, first of all, that orienteering sporting is a type of sport serving youths to grow up with the spirit of patriotism. Today, 20% of Azerbaijan’s territories is under occupation and it’s not excluded that there may be military solution to the conflict. Therefore, this type of sport has an indispensable impact on both physical and psychological training of our youths for any unexpected situation.

- Does Orienteering Sporting Federation have necessary position among other federations?

- Orienteering sportingis non-Olympic sport. Therefore, the financial resources involved in this type of sport are less than other types. International Orienteering Federation works on inclusion of this type in the list of Olympic sports and closely cooperates with our federation.

However, we managed do great works in this field in spite of little resources. I’d like to note that International Heydar Aliyev Cup is held in our country. In the 6th competition, which was held this year, sportsmen from more than 10 countries visited Azerbaijan and nearly 250 sportsmen participated in the competition. Moreover, 6-7 competitions ae held in the country, which is not low index if we take into account opportunities and resources.

- Which organizations does your Federation cooperate with?

- We have already established close cooperation with other federations and state bodies. For instance, we have implemented projects jointly with Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Child and Youth Development Centre under the Ministry of Education, the Seaside Boulevard Department under the Cabinet of Ministers, the Historical and Architectural Reserve of Icherisheher under the Cabinet of Ministers, Ministry of Taxes. All these achievements we reached are also caused by volunteers, professional staff, young collective. I appreciate labour of the team and am proud of them. All these prove that Orienteering Sporting Federation holds worthy position.

- How many people do join the orienteering sporting competitions?

- Most of competitors are youths and their number increases year-by-year. This is related to works with universities and youth organizations. In our own competitions, teams from National Aviation Academy, Tourism and Management University, Baku Higher Oil School, State Academy of Physical Education and Sport, State Economic University, Slavic University and other high schools participated in different years. Along with this, we closely cooperate with youth organizations such as IRELI Public Union and organize joint competitions. For example, TT Fight Club joint this year’s competition. Generally, nearly 1,000 participants join the competitions organized or jointly organized by our federation. Number of foreign participants increases year-by-year. This makes contribution to spread of sports tourism in our country.

- This type of sport is mostly related to nature and promotes healthy life. What could you recommend to the youths?

- Earlier, we spoke about military direction of the orienteering sporting. Now, I’d like to give information to you about relation of this type of sport to nature and healthy sport. Not only sportsmen, peoples and families also participate in our competitions to have active weekend. Why? Because orienteering sporting is a type of sport covering from childhood to adulthood. Doing sport in the nature since childhood increases their love to environment and allows them to get familiarized with the Azerbaijan’s nature.

I’d recommend to youths to do sport. I don’t mean only orienteering sporting. Because, sport instills discipline, makes people deviate from bad habitsand promotes respecting around.

- How do you assess the situation in the country’s sport?

- Of course, the sport develops as a result of attention and care of President Ilham Aliyev and we see its result every day. Azerbaijan has a good condition for training of sportsmen and has already become an arena hosting international sport events. All these inspire us and we try to keep up with the speed of sport in Azerbaijan.

- What do you think about Azerbaijani sportsmen’s performances in the European Games Minsk 2019?

- The European Games, which was held for the second time, showed Azerbaijani sportsmen’s power once again. Our sportsmen raised Azerbaijan’s flag with different places. Certainly, all these are result of purposeful sport policy conducted in the country. The European Games was firstly held in Azerbaijan. There is an interesting situation: Azerbaijan hosts any sport event every year. Even, a number of large-scale sport events are held in a year. Following Europe League Cup and Formula One, Europe Youths summer Olympia Festival will be held soon. Al these events inspire our sportsmen and become source of pride of our people. I believe that both Azerbaijani sport and our federation will gain more successes in the future.