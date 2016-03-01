Organizing committee visits Baku Crystal Hall to host World Chess Olympiad

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman and members of the Organizing Committee, created in connection with the preparatory works for the 42nd World Chess Olympiad in Baku, visited the Baku Crystal Hall which will host this significant competition.

Report informs, discussions related to the preparations for the Olympics were held at the meeting, which was attended by First Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of Baku Chess Olympiad Yagub Eyyubov, Minister of Youth and Sport Azad Rahimov, directorof the World Cup andChess Olympiad Committee, the Vice-Presidentof theAzerbaijan Chess Federation Mahir Mamedov, including Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Chess FederationFaig Hasanov.

There was an exchange of views about the design of competition hall, a place where the media centerwill be set, security measures in the arena during the Olympic Games and other important issues.

World Chess Olympiad to be held in Baku on September 1-14, 2016.