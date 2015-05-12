 Top
    Close photo mode

    Mike Tyson insults reporter on live TV

    The incident occurred in one of the TV channels of Canada

    Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ The scandal occurred in one of television programs in Canada, where a famous boxer Mike Tyson was the guest. 

    Report informs that the former world champion insulted the TV reporter.

    It was due to the presenter's question about Tyson's 1992 rape conviction. After that, not being able to curb his temper, a former world champion began to insult the TV presenter.

    Mike Tyson Want was sentenced to 6 years' imprisonment for raping 18-year-old beauty queen Desiree Washington. He served three years of his imprisonment.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi