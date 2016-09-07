Klitschko and Fury rematch date confirmed

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ British professional heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury’s rematch with Wladimir Klitschko for the WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles has finally been confirmed for October 29 at the Manchester Arena.

Report informs the pair were originally set to have their rematch in 9 July, but that fight was postponed after Fury suffered an injury in training. British Tyson Fury has 25 victories (18 knockout) no defeats, Klitschko has 4 defeats and 64 wins (53 knockout)

The two camps have since been locked in bitter negotiations for the past few months, with a new date now official.

Notably, Fury won the titles from Klitschko with a unanimous decision win last November in Dusseldorf, Germany, and his uncle and trainer Peter Fury is confident that history will repeat itself.