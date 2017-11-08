Faig Hasanov: Qarabag’s results in Champions League encouraged our chess players

© Report

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Chess Federation (ACF) Faig Hasanov told about achievements of three-time European champions - Azerbaijani national chess team, in Crete, Greece.

Report informs, F. Hasanov answered questions of reporters at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

- What is your impression about competition?

- We have started the championship very without success. But it did not mean that the competition will last so. The team members had a target that results should not be below their coefficient. After first loss they did not lose their heart. On the opposite, it gave them more power. In those days Qarabag also showed very nice game in the Champions League (CL). The results achieved in Madrid cheered up our chess masters. The next day our national team defeated Armenian team. It was a start of turn. We have never had such a strong team. We had a confidence that will definitely grab medals.

- If they asked you prior to European championship “which place the team may take” what would be your answer?

- Only medal. It never could have gone any other way. Because this year team is very strong. On this game they played well. Usually some matches of team’s competitions are not successful. This time it was different.

- How was the competition?

- After our team won the last five sets we knew that we will be champions. The last game was not so important. Children played without any difficulty. Ending in a draw was also fine for us.

- But after the first set you said the expectations are not so high…

- It happens. Usually on the first set a strong team plays against weak rival. Italy’s victory over us was a sensation. Nobody was expecting it.