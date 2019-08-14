Emin Aghalarov to perform at opening ceremony of world championship in rhythmic gymnastics

People's artist Emin Aghalarov is to perform at the opening ceremony of world championship in rhythmic gymnastics, Report informs citing the official Facebook page of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

The 37th world championship in rhythmic gymnastics is to take place on September 16-22. Both individual players and teams from 62 countries will vie for seven days in different activities to make their way to the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games 2020. All the same, the names of the strongest teams will be made public.