DJ Afrojack to play at 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Legendary DJ Afrojack will keep the party going in Baku long into the night on Friday April 27th during the 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Report was informed in the Baku City Circuit, straight after Jamiroquai finish their concert on Friday 27 April, the superstar DJ will take to the decks to keep the party going into the early hours of the morning.

This year’s concerts and subsequent after-parties will be staged at Baku’s famous Crystal Hall.

Afrojack is the Grammy Award-winning recording artist, producer and DJ. He is known as a versatile producer and music artist who is able to move effortlessly across genres from electronic music to hip-hop and pop. He is as respected and known for his work producing tracks for other artists as much as he is known for his own music. Just some of the tracks he has helped produce include Beyoncé’s Run The World (Girls), Madonna’s Revolver with David Guetta and Ne-Yo and Pitbull’s Give Me Everything.