Discovery Communications: Azerbaijan develops its tourism potential by hosting sports events

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ By hosting and organizing various sporting events, Azerbaijan is developing its tourism potential.

Vice-President and Managing Director of Discovery Communications Anna Pak told Report.

"Competitions such as world championships and the Olympic Games attract tourists and investments to the country. Now Azerbaijan also positions itself as a tourist destination, and sports events will help the republic achieve its goals in this area”, she said.

According to Pak, Azerbaijan is now actively developing various sports.

"Azerbaijan hosts Formula 1, the First European Olympic Games were held, and now we are talking about holding youth games, the Azerbaijani team performed well at the last Summer Olympic Games. All this demonstrates that Azerbaijan aspires to become a sports country”, she said.

In addition, she noted that in 2019 a final of the European Football League will be held in Baku, new sports facilities are being built here, including the new Olympic stadium.

"Azerbaijan has a great potential, and it is already realizing it. In addition, Azerbaijan has a wonderful city of Baku, very beautiful, which combines both ancient history and innovation. I would also like to note that Azerbaijani people are famous for their cordiality and hospitality, and I can confirm this on my own experience. So, sportsmen and guests from other countries will be very happy here, which is very important when organizing international sports events", Pak said.

She also noted that sport is the health of the nation, and large tournaments in the country contribute to the formation of a sports culture.