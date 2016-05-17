Date of tournament dedicated to Vugar Hashimov's memory unveiled

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ Date of opening ceremony of 'Shamkir Chess 2016' super-tournament, dedicated to deceased chess player Vugar Hashimov's memory, has been unveiled.

Report was told in the press service of the tournament, the event will be held in Heydar Aliyev Center in Shamkir on May 25, 2016.

Representatives of a number of ministries, the World Chess Federation (FIDE), media organizations as well as chess-lovers will attend the ceremony, which will start on 19:00 local time. Draw will be held after the opening.

Notably, 'Shamkir Chess 2016' tournament is organized thrice consecutively. World championship candidate Sergey Karjakin (Russia) as well as grand masters Fabiano Caruana (Italy), Anish Giri (the Netherlands), Pentala Harikrishna (India), Pavel Eljanov (Ukraine), Hou Yifan (China), members of the Azerbaijani national team Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teimour Radjabov and Eltaj Safarli, Rauf Mammadov will compete at the super-torunament. The first round will be on May 26. 9-round tournament will end on June 4.