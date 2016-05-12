Colonel: 'Now leaving Azerbaijan, we feel cosy'

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ 'We are once again convinced of Azerbaijan is a right choice to host IV Islamic Solidarity Games in 2017'.

Report informs, Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF) First Vice-President and Chairman of the Coordination Commission of the Islamic Solidarity Games, Colonel Hamad Kalkaba Malboum said at a press conference on the occasion of remaining a year until the games.

H.K.Malboum stated holding fruitful meetings in Baku: 'The Organizing Committee has done fantastic works. I believe that we will be successful in this activity. Because the country's leadership demonstrates a commitment. For this reason, Azerbaijan is a right choice. We have sufficient experience to deal with this event. I would like again express my special gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva. There is a great support, in case of no support we couldn't be able to carry out these works. Now leaving Azerbaijan, we feel cosy as we see everything is in its order'.

Notably, IV Islamic Solidarity Games will be held on May 12-22 next year.