Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Chess Pavilion of Azerbaijan opens in Belgrade

    Individual sports
    • 23 April, 2026
    • 16:17
    Chess Pavilion of Azerbaijan opens in Belgrade

    The opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan chess pavilion was held in Tašmajdan Park in Belgrade, Serbia.

    According to Report, the pavilion was inaugurated with the participation of State Secretary of Serbia's Ministry of Sports, Marko Kešelj, and President of the Serbian Chess Federation, Andrija Jorgić.

    Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Serbia, Kamil Khasiyev, expressed satisfaction that the pavilion is located just steps away from the monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Tašmajdan Park.

    The ambassador emphasized that Serbia is one of Azerbaijan's closest friends and reliable strategic partners in Europe.

    Khasiyev also noted that both Serbia and Azerbaijan share rich chess traditions, having produced numerous strong grandmasters who successfully compete in major international tournaments.

    Azerbaijan-Serbia relations chess Kamil Khasiyev
    Belqradda Azərbaycanın şahmat pavilyonu açılıb
    В Белграде открыт шахматный павильон Азербайджана

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