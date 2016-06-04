 Top
    Boxing legend Muhammad Ali dies aged 74 - VIDEO

    He was suffering from a respiratory illness, a condition that was complicated by Parkinson's disease

    Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ The former world heavyweight boxing champion, one of the world's best-known sportsmen, died at a hospital in the US city of Phoenix in Arizona state after being admitted on Thursday, Report informs referring to the NBC News.

    He was suffering from a respiratory illness, a condition that was complicated by Parkinson's disease.

    The funeral will take place in Ali's hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, his family said in a statement.

    Born Cassius Marcellus Clay, Ali shot to fame by winning light-heavyweight gold at the 1960 Rome Olympics.

    Nicknamed "The Greatest", the American beat Sonny Liston in 1964 to win his first world title and became the first boxer to capture a world heavyweight title on three separate occasions.

    He eventually retired in 1981, having won 56 of his 61 fights.

