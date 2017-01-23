Bernie Ecclestone era comes to an end at Formula 1

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Bernie Ecclestone could leave his position as Formula 1 chief executive, a source close to the 86-year-old says. He will be offered a honorary presidency, Report informs, referring to BBC.

New owners of Formula 1 - US giant Liberty Media plans to revise management structure and split Ecclestone’s competencies into several positions.

Liberty has already employed Chase Carey as chairman of F1. Senior F1 sources say American Sean Bratches is poised to be appointed to run the commercial side of the sport. Ross Brawn is expected to take up a role in charge of relations with the teams on the sporting and technical side.

Notably, the move would end Ecclestone's remarkable 40-year reign in the sport