​Baku is one of the TOP-3 most sporty cities in May

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Travel.ru has found out which cities are the most popular among Russian tourists to visit sports events in May, 2016.

Report informs, the three most sporty cities in May 2016 includes Moscow, which hosts the world championship in ice hockey; Tour d'Azerbaijan, Baku will host the cycling race; and Barcelona, which will host the Spain Grand Prix of Formula 1.

From 4 to 8 May Azerbaijan will host the fourth bicycle race "Tour of Azerbaijan" (Tour d'Azerbaijan). The tour consists of five stages: Baku - Sumgait (154 km) Baku - Ismayilli (186.5 km), Gabala - Sheki - Gabala (177 km), Gabala - Pirgulu (115 km) Baku - Absheron - Baku (158 km ). The bike race involves 21 teams from 19 countries, six pro-continental teams, 14 continental teams, including "Synergy - Baku" and one national team.

World Championship in ice hockey in Moscow and St. Petersburg will be held from 6 to 22 May, the Spanish Grand Prix Formula 1 will be held in Barcelona on May 13-15.