 Top

Azerbaijani wrestlers win 4 medals on first day of EYOF

Azerbaijani wrestlers win 4 medals on first day of EYOF

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Abulfaz Nasirov (55kg) has won silver to seal his country’s fourth medal at the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, Report informs citing AzerTag.

Nasirov lost 5-10 to Italian Simone Vincenzo Piroddu.

On the way to the final, Abulfaz Nasirov beat his British, Georgian, and Russian rivals.

Azerbaijani wrestlers claimed four medals, including two gold, one silver and one bronze on the first day of the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival.

Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi