Azerbaijani K-1 fighter Zabit Samedov: I'll be master of ring in Tokyo - VİDEO

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ 'I'm going to Japan only to win, and I'll be the owner of the ring. I will try to finish the fight early, to leave no doubt in the judges minds'.

Report was told by famous Azerbaijani K-1 fighter Zabit Samedov, who will fight against the Japanese kickboxer Makoto Uehara on December 29 in Tokyo.

Speaking of preparing for a fight, Z.Samedov said that this time he chose to train in Minsk with his coach: 'I've had good sparring matches with other K-1 heavyweight partners.There are some bruises on the legs, but it's working time. And so all is well, I'm in top form, so the fight will be bright and good'.

Z.Samedov also said that it will not be a tragedy if this fight he ended in defeat: 'I would like to conclude the year with victory, but defeat is not a tragedy, it's a fight, and everything is possible'.

With regard to the strengths and weaknesses of his rival Z. Samedov said that the greatest strength of M.Uehary is that he will fight in his native walls: 'I have noticed that it is hard to win Japanese at his home.Either i will have to win by knockout or not to give the judges a doubt. Besides this, Uehara has good right kick to head. He works basically in the second number.I studied him very well, and I think that my reflexes are to work there'.

Talking about future plans, Azerbaijani fighter said that he had signed a contract, according to which on February 28, is scheduled next fight.

However, Z. Samedov said that it was too early to talk about the details of this fight.

M.Uehara is a black belt owner and has participated in many K-1 competitions.He is also the winner of the majority of local competitions in Japan. In particular, during his career M.Uehara won the competition over the K-1 champion of Las Vegas Stefan Leko and a member of the Korean national Taekwondo team Young Soo Park.

Famous Azerbaijani fighter Zabit Samedov, nicknamed "Mowgli", had his last fight on October 16 in Dubai in the tournament Global Fighting Championship (GFC). In heavy fight with the Iranian fighter Jafar Ahmadi he defeated his rival by points scored.