    Azerbaijani dancers on wheelchairs to compete in St. Petersburg

    More than 150 athletes from 14 countries will take part in the tournament

    Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani dancers on wheelchairs will take part in the Cup of Continents in 2017 on wheelchair dancing, which will be held in St. Petersburg from 9 to 10 September.

    Report informs, tournament will be attended by over 150 athletes from 14 countries and 15 regions of Russia.

    In addition to Azerbaijan, dancers from Belarus, Belgium, Finland, France, Netherlands, Mexico, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Korea, Poland and Sri Lanka will take part in the competitions.

