Azerbaijan to host the championship on computer games in September

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will host X National Championship on computer games on September 2-4, Report informs citing the Azerbaijan Federation of eSports.

Championship will be held in the following games: FIFA, HearthStone, Counter Strike: Global Offensive, DOTA 2, PointBlank, League of Legends.

The registration deadline is 22 August. Finals will be held in Kempinski on September 3-4.

Championship is organized by the Federation of eSports of the Republic and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.