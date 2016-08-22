 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan to host the championship on computer games in September

    Finals will be held in Kempinski on September 3-4

    Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will host X National Championship on computer games on September 2-4, Report informs citing the Azerbaijan Federation of eSports.

    Championship will be held in the following games: FIFA, HearthStone, Counter Strike: Global Offensive, DOTA 2, PointBlank, League of Legends.

    The registration deadline is 22 August. Finals will be held in Kempinski on September 3-4.

    Championship is organized by the Federation of eSports of the Republic and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi