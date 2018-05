Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani runner Hayle Ibrahimov has claimed gold in the men`s 5000m race at the 28th World University Summer Games (Universiade) in Gwangju, Korea.

Ibrahimov secured the medal after timing 13:44.28.

Azerbaijan finished the Universiade with a tally of three medals, including two golds and a bronze.