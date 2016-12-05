Azerbaijan launches 'Winners of Year 2016' project

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Sports Research Center launched "Winners of the Year -2016" project for 4th consecutive year.

According to the Sportnet.az, Report News Agency is a media partner of the project.

At the initial stage, candidates on 8 nominations will be determined:

1. Sports figure of the year;

2. The local player of the year;

3. The local athlete of the year (other type);

4. The foreign athlete of the year (all types);

5. The team of the year (football and other types);

6. Coach of the Year (football and other types);

7. The press secretary of the year (football and other type);

8. Sports journalist of the year.

Football nominations of candidates for the will be announced on December 9, while other types of sports on December 13. This is due to the last round of Champions League group stage on December 8 and world championship in taekwondo on December 12-13.

In addition, Special Prizes to the winners will be awarded in a ceremony to be held in late December.