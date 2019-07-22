Azerbaijan and Ukraine sign Cooperation Program

The Ukrainian delegation, led by Minister of Youth and Sport Igor Zhdanov, is on a visit to Baku to attend the XV European Youth Olympic Festival at the invitation of the Azerbaijani side.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Youth and Sport of Azerbaijan that the two countries have signed a two-year Cooperation Program on Physical Education and Sport today. Azerbaijani Youth and Sports Minister Azad Rahimov and his Ukrainian counterpart Igor Zhdanov signed the document.

The Cooperation Program signed within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding every two years specifies mutual cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine in the area of physical culture and sports. Jdanov said that the signed Cooperation Program is for 2019-2020: "We are ready to bring Ukrainian athletes together with your athletes to come to Azerbaijan for trainings and, of course, invite Azerbaijani athletes to Ukraine. There has been a strong relationship between our countries in the field of sport for a long time. I think that those relations will continue to grow even further. "

The Ukrainian Minister expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijani leadership and to Azad Rahimov for invitation to participate in the XV European Youth Olympic Festival. He also spoke about the festival: "The event was very well organized. Yesterday we were at the opening of the festival, everything was fine. I think that the opening ceremony was worthy of this event. "