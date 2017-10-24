Azad Rahimov: Federation president who cannot cope with his work should resign - INTERVIEW

© Report/ Elshan Baba

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Report News Agency presents an exclusive interview with the minister of Youth and sport Azad Rahimov to Report.

- Another year is coming to an end. 584 medals have been earned during the first 9 months. In general, how do you assess the 2017 year and will it be possible to surpass last year record - 834 medals during the remaining time?

- The year after each Summer Olympic Games is called the calm period. Because the well-known athletes who achieved the highest success allow themselves to have a rest. It is difficult to speak of result now. I don’t believe that as compared to last year the number of medals will be less. They will be about the same number. Because there were many competitions. Only in IV Islamic Solidarity games 162 medals have been earned. We count achievements by medal. It's definitely. But the year after Olympics we should not expect a lot of medals. But our athletes compete very well. This year for the first time our national junior judo team became the European champion. This is a great result. We have results on table tennis. I believe in badminton there will also be novelty. Our women's volleyball team took the fourth place in European championship. We have progress in handball. The level of Azerbaijani championship also proves that.

- 28 international competitions took place in Azerbaijan in 2017.Which of them can you stress particularly?

-We try to ensure high organization level of international competitions held in the country. The Women's European Volleyball Championship was held in the high level. All the team and president of European Volleyball Confederation underlined that. Organization of IV Islamic Solidarity Games and Formula -1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix was in very high level. With high excitement we were watching volleyball. We should not forget the Islamic Games. The most attractive Formula 1 out of 20 Grand Prixes was held in Baku. This was an analysis of International Automobile Federation leadership and we are very happy about that. They were the major events.

- One of the biggest events took place recently. Baku hosted the 55th convention of World Boxing Council (WBC). At that time the president of organization Mauricio Sulaiman said Azerbaijan become a member of WBC. But there is no information yet regarding establishment of Professional Boxing Association in Azerbaijan…

- Actually such organization exists. It was registered long time ago but does not operate.

The head of association was changed many times. Besides that, we did not have professional boxers who could fight in the name of organization. In accordance with Mr. President’s assignment we are ready to help to re-establish that. We have met with former leadership. They said if the new leadership wants to manage this work, they agree to suspend their activity and hand over their duty to those people. This is the work of public union. We just can support them. The first steps of this organization when starting the work should be getting WBC membership. National association applied to WBC for membership. Mauricio Sulaiman disclosed that so far Azerbaijani organization has 166 members. Once the documentation work is over we may become an official member of WBC. The following steps do not depend on state. In professional boxing sponsors and private companies may extend their support. Those who don’t fight in the name of Azerbaijan Boxing Federation (ABF) may change their mind and transfer to professional boxing and join this association.

- Over 80 federation operate in Azerbaijan. Most of them experience financial challenges. Though ministry of Youth and Sport supports certain competitions within its capabilities, some of federations are on the verge of freezing their activities. In order to restrict the dependence of federations, put simply, from pocket, is it possible to do that at the expense of totalizators like in Turkey, I mean setting up ‘pool system’ and show financial assistance from there?

- "Azeridmanservis" company which gets percentage from our totalizator games regularly assists many federations. This is continual process. They indicate transparently on the website where they spend the expenses. 25-26 out of 86 federations that operate today are related with eastern martial arts. Though their names are different, in essence they repeat each other. 11 years ago we decided to set up the Council of Eastern Martial Arts Federation. Currently all karate federations are member of this Council. The chairman of the Council is lawmaker, famous karateka Ulvi Guliyev. From the first day, the federation was told that the whole funding cannot be provided by the ministry. Firstly, they are non-Olympic sports. We give priority to Olympic sports. Training, preparations for competitions, vitaminazing, examinations and treatment at clinics here are more important. But certain funds also are provided for federations on eastern martial arts. It was agreed that if they afford, they can take part at any competition and rent any gym they want. If they can’t afford then within a year ministry is able to finance one European championship among juniors and adults and one World championship. Financing all competitions is beyond our budget capability. It was clearly explained to them. New federations are being opened. What can we say? They open public union. But that federation must think beforehand at which expenses they will survive after starting to operate? If they think that they will be fully funded from the budget it is absolutely wrong idea. Our budged does not allow us to help all of them. But the federations that agree with our conditions we keep our promises for them.

- By the way, in the state budget of the next year are the funds for the Ministry of Youth and Sports expected to increase?

- No, the ministry has been operating with the same budget for the last 5-6 years. We try to ensure right distribution of this budget and allocate funds in the directions that are important for us. And we achieve that.

- It means after devaluation there was no increase?

- There was no increase.

- Most of the federations in Azerbaijan are headed by state officials. When some of them is dismissed, the federation faces the challenges. For instance, when Ziya Mammadov lost its authority as a minister of transport problems arose in Volleyball and Golf federations led by his son Anar Mammadov. In order to prevent such situation is it expected to take certain measures?

- There is no way to prevent that. We call it amateur sport but an athlete practices that sport in a professional level. In that case, this person must survive, get salary and meet its needs. Because he does not have income from other source. He spends whole days in trainings and competitions. The ministry can’t give salary to athletes. Our charter does not allow us to do that in any way. In the case of existence of finance, we still can’t give. According to charter, the ministry should give salary only to its employees. The president of federation should also think about renting the exercise room. The federation president who say ‘I can’t cope with that, I can’t do that’ must resign. This is without question. We can’t force him. He should think himself that can’t cope with his job. For instance, the presidents of handball, golf and fencing federations say they don’t have means or the company that assists them can no longer afford that. If the president of federation wants to resign from his position, he applies with application and federation dismisses that person via voting.

- There were problems in such leading sport as wrestling. Karate is included in "Tokyo-2020" program, shortages are also observed in that sport. Is any change expected in these sports?

- Currently I don’t see any problem in wrestling. The work continues, our wrestlers fight well and show good results. Just recently they showed their skills at the Inter-Continental Cup in Dagestan. There were temporary challenges but as far as I know they all have been solved. International Bank of Azerbaijan used to support karate before. But the new structure of the bank does not envisage allocation of funds for sport. We try to support karate ourselves. We increased their budget. Because the karate is already an Olympic sport. We understand that there are certain problems. Though it is not our job, we contact capable bank or the person who has company and tell them that he can give his suggestions to Azerbaijan National Karate Federation, become its president, vice-president or elected as chairman of Executive Committee and support the organization. I think this is honorable work. We made such calls many times. If someone wishes and like this sport, he may give his suggestions. In my opinion, the current leadership of federation also would welcome that.

- It means they can replace Yashar Bashirov as federation president?

Bashirov may remain as a president, executive director of federation and deal only with training of athletes and team. Finance may help development of karate in the regions and solve other problems. I mean there are various forms. The main thing is establishment of structure and availability of finance support.

- There were two president elections within one month in the Azerbaijan Fencing Federation. The first vice-president of organization Yashar Mammadov’s son, the head coach of Russian fencing team Ilgar Mammadov in his interview to Report told that after being elected as federation president, Nazim Ibrahimov came from Moscow to Azerbaijan on August and held meetings. As a result, it was decided to hold president election again on September…

- Ilgar Mammadov came to his friend’s wedding in Baku. I don’t regard the new elections in federation with Yashar Mammadov and his son’s visit to Baku. The election was held on August and Nazim Ibrahimov has been reelected as a president. After that he tried to set up future action plan along with ministry. At that time Mr Nazim admitted that he currently can’t afford to extend relevant support for federation. Certain company has been entrusted and assisted them. In that case, he wrote resignation and said if there is a person who could continue these work, he is ready to leave his position. And it happened. So there was no double election issue here. Ibrahimov has led the federation for more than 10 years.

- They also announced that this August new election was held and Nazim Ibrahimov elected as president….

- According to charter after each period there should be elections. The election was in August. Then we watched at schedule. Tokyo 2020 awaits us. The plans showed that the leadership can’t ensure the development of fencing in appropriate level. That is why new president was elected.

- Under the leadership of Mikayil Jabbarov will fencing become promising sport for next Olympics?

- We believe so. You reminded Ilgar Mammadov. We think that as an Azerbaijani he also can make contribution to that. He will be able to fully carry out his work and present to us the world renowned coach. We believe that there will be progress in this field.

- Azerbaijan National Rowing Federation has been operated since 2007. But Baku still does not have condition for training and competition. Though encouraging statements have been made many times in this direction…

- Construction of new channel is not planned and we don’t have such an idea. Simply, on the coast of Caspian Sea, somewhere in the territory of National Park in boulevard we should have a pier. Small structure should be constructed for storage of paddles and dressing room for athletes. Near the Flag square there is a natural area for that. 40-50 years ago when there was no wind our rowers used to train in the Caspian bay. We would like to see them again there. The second idea is Khojasan lake. One pier is very necessary for us in Baku. Because it is difficult to develop this sport in Mingachevir where population is 120000 people. Mr. President approved such initiative. We asked the International Canoe Federation to send the expert and review which area in boulevard is more suitable. We work on this issue. We think in the near future we will be able to do something.

- But one year passed and no representative came yet…

- We wait and hold negotiations.

- Since establishment of Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) what kind of changes happened in fight against doping?

- This is National Anti-Doping Agency that fully meets international requirements. All issues related with fighting against doping are now handled by AMADA. Great work is done. Meeting with all federations are organized and agitation work with athletes are held, the list of banned substances is presented every day. Every day they control the selected athletes. Several competitions were entrusted to our agency. The organization has an influence and trust. Our doping officers worked and took samples in some competitions held both in Azerbaijan and Georgia. Next year the second World Anti-Doping Agency conference will be held in Baku. This is a great trust. Our agency established not so long deserved a great influence during short time. That is why this conference will be held in Azerbaijan.