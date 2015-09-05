Yeni Hayat requires filing for bankruptcy

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Yeni Hayat (LLC) sued the Office of State Registration of Commercial Legal Entities of Baku City Tax Department.

Report informs, LLC requires filing for bankruptcy.

The case is considered in 2nd Baku Administrative-Economic Court.

In early August Yeni Hayat LLC announced its liquidation.The organization announced that creditors may submit their claims within two months.They must turn to the address: Baku, Nobel Avenue, 15 (complex Azure).