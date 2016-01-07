 Top
    Witnesses: 'Constant quarrels were between killed businesswoman and her daughter' - PHOTO

    Her daughter and three other persons arrested

    Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ Businesswoman Maryam Namidzadeh, killed in her apartment had been living together with her daughter Gunel Huseynova.

    Report's correspondent was told by the neighbors of the businesswoman. 

    G.Huseynova has divorced several years ago and has a child, studying at school. Neighbors said that there were constant quarrels between them.

    Report was told in Nasimi District Prosecutor's Office, four persons detained as a suspect on the fact. One of them is G.Huseynova, daughter of the deceased.

    In addition, M.Namidzadeh's nephew also involved in the investigation. He had returned from military service recently. His father is in prison currently. 

