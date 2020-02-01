Weather forecast for tomorrow announced

The weather will be partly cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mostly dry in Baku and Absheron peninsula on Feb 2.

Report says, citing the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, that it is likely to be rainy in some places at night and in the morning

The air temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +2 to +4 C at night, +7 to +9 C in the day, in Baku +2 to +4 C at night, and +7 to +9 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will rise from 762 to 766 mm mercury column, and relative humidity will be 70-80% at night and 50-55% in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow, snow predicted in the mountains. The weather will be mostly rainless during the daytime and foggy at night and in the morning in some areas. West wind will occasionally intensify in some places.

The air temperature will vary from 0 to +4 at night, +7 to +10 C in the daytime, in the mountains from 0 to -5 degrees of frost at night, 0+5 C in the daytime.