    ​US Embassy security officer had an accident in Baku

    An investigation is underway

    Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ The US Embassy security officer has had a car accident. 

    Report informs, the incident happened in front of Azadlig Avenue, 90, Baku city.

    Neftchala resident Ali Abdinov, driving 'Mitsubishi Pajero' brand car possessed by the security service of the US Embassy, has collided with Hyundai Sonata branded car driven by Chingiz Nagiyev. 

    No one was seriously injured during the accident.

    Nasimi District Police Office of the 21st Police Department has launched an investigation.

