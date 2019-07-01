UNESCO official: We sometimes face threats concerning certain areas

© Report / Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/d9b524a8e252b9f5a516b6a720e8ac85/ce6762cb-74dd-4d84-8f4a-7762d6531a5c_292.jpg

“We sometimes face threats concerning certain areas. As for specific threats, if we do not unite our efforts and protect our cultural heritage, what solidarity can we have?" Director of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre Mechtild Rössler said at a press conference in Baku within the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held in Baku Convention Center.

According to him, the issue of removing the Church of the Nativity and gravestones in Chile from the list of dangerous places within UNESCO and including it into the usual list will be considered.