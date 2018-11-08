 Top
    Two fishermen rescued in Caspian Sea

    Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ The National Center of the State Maritime Agency at the Ministry of Transport Communications and High Technologies has today received information about two fishermen sailing on a wooden boat whose lives were endangered.

    Report informs citing the State Maritime Agency that the boat lost control and drifted in the open sea.

    "The national center immediately informed the respective bodies about the incident. The Bakinskaya-3 vessel of the Caspian shipping company was dispatched for help. The National center is currently coordinating the rescue operation," the statement reads.

    In order to ensure the operativeness the National center dispatched the express boat of the Emergency Ministry to the scene. Escorted by the rescuers, the fishermen were brought onshore. Bakinskaya-3 was recalled. 

