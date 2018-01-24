Turkish President: Afrin ops will continue until last terrorist is neutralized

© REUTERS/ Umit Bektas

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Afrin operation will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized".

Report informs, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the 44th meeting of heads of executive powers.

"Free Syrian Army gradually started to control Afrin. We give importance to the future of our Arab, Kurdish and Turkmen brothers in Syria as much as to ourselves. We do not have to endure the lie by looking right in our eyes. There are those who try to say that Afrin operation is against the Kurds and that we have occupied Syria. About 100,000 of our brothers have returned to Rai, Jarabulus, Al-Bab. We will do the same in Afrin. First, we will eradicate the terrorists, then turn the country into a place where 3.5 million Syrian refugees can live. In fact, we are aware of everybody's stand very well. Those who want to hand over Afrin to the terrorists under the guise of Daesh, act together with the same group today. They do not differ from each other. PYD, YPG, Daesh are terrorists", he stressed.

Erdoğan clarified naming Afrin operations as Olive Branch: "Olive is very sacred in our religion. It is also herald of freedom. Using the Olive Branch, we took such a step for freedom. We will spoil the game starting from Manbij along our borders and completely clean our region off terrorists".