Traffic rules violator arrested in Azerbaijan

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Ministry of Internal Affairs issued a statement on videos reflecting the traffic violation actions around "Aghchicheyim" restaurant of an unknown person driving "VAZ-2107" brand car in the media and social networks a few days ago.

Report was told by the press service of MIA, as the result of the measures carried out by the employees of Yasamal District Police Station, the person who violated the traffic rules in the videos was 21-year-old Aziz Azimov. He was arrested and submitted to the court with collected materials about him.

According to the decision made by Yasamal District Court, he was sentenced to 15 days of administrative arrest and his driver's license was restricted for a year.