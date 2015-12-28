Theft in store of a famous company

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Persons, attempting to steal 'Embawood' store in Khirdalan city detained.

Report informs referring to official website of Ministry of Internal Affairs, on December 25, at 23.36 Baku time, alarm entered to Absheron District Security Department from 'Embawood' store in Khirdalan city.

By immediate measures, Khirdalan resident Ramin Jafarov, Baku resident Natig Mohubov and Shamakhi region resident Agil Israfilov, attempting theft by breaking window, was detained and taken to Absheron District Police Office.

The investigation is underway.