    Taxi driver who beat employee of Azerbaijani embassy in Moscow detained

    31-year-old Haybula Hajiyev detained by police and taken to the office for further proceedings

    Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ Taxi driver who beat an employee of the Azerbaijani embassy in Moscow  Emil Maharramov was detained. Report informs referring to the Russian media, a few hours after the attack, 31-year-old Haybula Hajiyev detained by police and taken to the office for further proceedings.

    According to the investigation, a conflict between them took place in taxi. After many blows to the head and body of the Azerbaijani Embassy Advisor E. Maharramov was taken to hospital, where the victim was diagnosed with a brain concussion, a cut lip and eyebrow.

