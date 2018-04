Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of 'Muselman birliyi" ("Muslim Union" movement) organization Taleh Baghirov filed appeal from court decision regarding preventive measure taken against him.

Report informs, his advocate Javad Javadov said today.

Appeal will be heard at Baku Court of Appeal on December 2.

T. Baghirov detained during police operation in Nardaran settlement on November 26. Preventive measure for the period of four years chosen on him.