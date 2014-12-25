Statistics of accidents occurred at stations of Baku Metropolitan revealed

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ During 11 months of the present year 63 accidents had been occurred at stations of Baku Metropolitan CJSC, which resulted with injuring of citizens.

Head of public relations and press-service of the Baku Metropolitan CJSC Nasimi Pashayev said in his statement to "Report".

Nasimi Pashayev said that, 16 of these accidents occurred on rails, 6 at vestibule, 33 at escalators, and 7 at platform. 38 people injured during the accidents.

N.Pashayev added that, there were no calls via the "SOS" emergency devices by the passengers at metro stations during this year.

"Such emergency devices are for usage at extraordinary situations. There is no extraordinary accident occurred in Baku Metro this year.