State Security Service seizes over half a million fraudulent excise marks

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ The State Security Service of Azerbaijan has seized 619,500 fraudulent excise marks, smuggling in Azerbaijan hidden from customs control on Azerbaijan-Georgia border, intended for production of fake vodka.

Report informs citing the SSS Public Relations Department.

The investigations revealed production of fake vodka from technical mix of low-quality alcohol with water in the special illegal places where fraudulent excise marks were delivered, which is harmful to the health of population and intended for massive sale. A large number of barrels with low-quality alcohol for this purpose were revealed.

Joint investigations are continuing by the State Security Service and the Ministry of Taxes on the initiated criminal case.

The SSS declares that any lawlessness against health of the citizens and genofond in the Republic of Azerbaijan will be further prevented determinedly.