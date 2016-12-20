SSS, SBS and Customs Committee launch joint operation - PHOTO

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ State Security Service (SSS), State Border Service (SBS) and State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan have launched a joint operation in order to prevent smuggling of large amount of gold and jewellery products out of the country.

Report was informed in the SSS press service.

According to information, on December 18, 2016, suspects F.Allahverdiyev, F.Mammadov, A.Rahimov, E.Huseynov and E.Seyidov were detained at customs checkpoint of Bilasuvar customs department, attempting to smuggle out of country gold bullions and other products with 2.145 kg total weight.

Police have started an investigation.