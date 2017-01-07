Smuggling of large amount Russian rubles prevented in Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Samur" customs post of the Khachmaz Customs Office of the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan have launched personal check of two suspicious Azerbaijani citizens, who intended to pass the cross line to the Russian Federation. Report was informed in the SCC press service.

As a result of examination of the persons, were found 1 million and 200 thousand Russian rubles inside the white plastic bag from the pocket of the person’s jacket and shoes on both feet.

Investigation is underway.