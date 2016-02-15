 Top
    Smugglers in Aghstafa ignored warning shots of State Border Service

    The driver hit the barrier

    Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Servicemen of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan prevented an attempt to smuggle large quantities of contraband across the border.

    Report informs, official website of the State Border Service informed.

    At about 03:00 a truck 'Kamaz' with the state number 35 BH 057 found with 5-6 people loading large cattle and parcels of different sizes. Border servicemen fired warning shots. However, Kamaz driverignored shots and drove towards border servicemen and hit the barrier. Later Kamaz was stopped in Poylu village of Agstafa region.

    As a result of the operations 6 horses, 30 calves and 12 packets with 44 374 of various drugs were found. Investigation is underway.

