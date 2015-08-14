Several Azerbaijani citizens to be deported from Pakistan

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ At least 10 foreign women in Pakistan will be deported upon orders from Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar, Report informs citing Pakistani media.

According to the minister, the ‘immoral’ women belong to Azerbaijan while two of them were wanted by the Azerbaijan government in various cases and also had red warrants issued against them.

The Interior Ministry had earlier deported three women belonging to Ghana, Nigeria and Kirghizstan and two more Uzbek women will also be among the ones deported tomorrow.